M6 drivers outside Walsall face month-long overnight closures
- Published
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys from Monday, due to overnight closures on the motorway.
On weekdays from Monday until 16 December, the M6 northbound will be shut from junction seven to junction 10.
National Highways said it was carrying out planned resurfacing work between junctions nine and 11.
The closures will be in place from 22:00 GMT to 06:00.
Motorists will be diverted off the carriageway at junction 7, for Great Barr, and rejoin at junction 10 for Walsall.
This will include the M5 northbound to M6 northbound link road where drivers will be diverted off at M5 junction 1.
Closures will be lifted for 25 November, 28 November, 29 November, 30 November, and 1 December.
The project will also see drains cleared out in a bid to prevent flooding.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk