Menopause passport introduced by Birmingham NHS trust
A menopause passport has been launched for medical staff in Birmingham, in what is thought to be a first in the NHS.
The University Hospitals Birmingham trust said it would help staff feel comfortable and supported as they approach and experience the menopause.
It allows staff to request changes to uniform or working patterns.
The passport is the brainchild of nurse Wendy Madden, who has worked at the trust for 20 years.
She said she began experiencing symptoms at about the age of 45.
"At first it was mood swings and irregular periods, it soon progressed into anxiety, brain fog and forgetfulness," she said.
"Some days I struggled to string a sentence together.
"It wasn't until the symptoms were so bad, that I felt I had no quality of life, that I got help from my doctor."
A hormone replacement therapy prescription "made the world of difference," Ms Madden added.
She has also helped set up a support group as well as the passport which offers tailored help and advice.
The trust, one of the biggest in England, employs more than 18,000 women, with about 5,000 of them aged 50 years or over, it said.
"It makes sense that we put time and effort into making sure that they, and future generations, have the support they need to be happy and comfortable at work, ensuring we retain their immense skills and expertise," said chief people officer Cathi Shovlin.
