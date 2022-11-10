Wolverhampton city centre revamp aims to attract people to events
Wider footpaths, new bus stops and events spaces are being promised in Wolverhampton as part of plans to get people into the city centre.
The next phase of the city council's plan to for the area have been drawn up and a consultation's under way.
It's designed to attract people to shop and take part in events and activities, the city council said.
The scheme will see Lichfield Street, Queen Square, Princess Square and Darlington Street revamped.
The first two phases of the council's improvement programme have seen improvement works on Victoria Street and the restoration of Civic Halls.
The latter project was criticised in October after delays and rising costs.
'Incentivise businesses'
Commenting on the third phase, Councillor Steve Evans said the ideas would be "transformational" and urged people to respond to the consultation, which ends on 9 December.
"The streets will be given a whole new lease of life, making them much more attractive and inviting, which will help to drive more footfall to businesses," he said.
Hundreds of people have commented on the authority's post about the plans on its Facebook page.
One said the council needed to "incentivise businesses to come and stay" for shoppers.
Another added "anything that gets actual people there is a good thing".
The work will be funded with money from the government's Towns Fund and other external funds which the authority said were yet to be officially confirmed.
The council said the first two schemes were due to be completed early in 2023.
