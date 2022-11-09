Wolverhampton avian flu confirmed as dead birds found in park
Published
Cases of avian flu has been confirmed in Wolverhampton after dead birds were found in West Park.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) declared the outbreak after Canada geese and other wildfowl were discovered.
People have been urged not to touch any sick or dead wild birds they come across and to keep pets on a lead.
The A(H5N1) strain is currently the most common strain of bird flu in the UK.
Across the Midlands, cases of avian flu have also been confirmed in Dudley, Coventry, Cheshire, Cheddleton, Malvern Hills in Worcestershire and Kidsgrove, Staffordshire.
Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "I would like to reassure residents that the risk of them catching avian flu is very low.
"This is an infectious virus which spreads among birds and it is very unusual for humans to be affected."
