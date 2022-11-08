Man and boy from Birmingham charged with terrorism offence
A man and a boy from Birmingham have been charged with a terrorism offence.
The accused, aged 20 and 17, were charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under section five of the Terrorism Act 2006, on Tuesday.
The charge follows arrests made by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands on 2 November.
Both suspects have been remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Westminster on Wednesday.
