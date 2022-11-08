Men jailed for abuse and torture of victims in Walsall
Two men who imprisoned, abused and tortured three others over several months have been jailed.
Roheed Ahmed and Kameron Hussain's victims were were stripped naked, hit with brooms and one man had liquid poured on him which was set alight.
Another man was also forced to smoke heroin as part of the abuse in Walsall, West Midlands Police said.
The pair, who admitted several offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court, were each jailed for nine years and eight months.
Ahmed, of Lewis Street in Walsall, and Hussain, of Cecil Street in the town, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, actual bodily harm and theft in April.
'Perverted pleasure'
They used one of the men's homes in Walsall to hold their victims there while they degraded and abused them, detectives said.
The men were also assaulted with bed slats, two had their heads shaved and their faces burned with lighters.
One victim was made to labour at a garage with only a meal for payment and was expected to drive during alleged drug deliveries, and carry drugs in case they were stopped, police said.
Ahmed, 22, and Hussain, 23, also stole from them and used their bank cards.
The abuse ended when a security guard saw the men beating one of their victims in a car outside a supermarket in October last year.
He tracked their movements in the store on CCTV, after seeing the man with severe bruising to his face, and alerted police.
Their car, a Nissan Micra, was stopped in Rugby, Warwickshire, a few hours later and Hussain was arrested.
Suffering 'inhuman'
The man was immediately taken to safety, police said.
Det Con Kellie Moorhouse said the men's motive could only have been based on "some sort of perverted pleasure".
"The degradation and humiliation these men suffered was inhuman," Det Con Moorhouse said.
"They were completely controlled and treated worse than animals.
"They also reported that there had been others who had suffered the same abuse."
On top of their jail terms, both criminals will have a further three years on extended licence.
