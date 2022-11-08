Small Heath death: Man wanted on suspicion of murdering brother
- Published
A police hunt for a man wanted on suspicion of murdering his brother in a stabbing is under way.
Clifton Waite, 56, was found seriously injured at a property in Waverley Road South, in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Police said officers were searching for Lenville Waite, 59, in connection with the fatal stabbing.
The force has urged the public not to approach him and instead dial 999.
The suspect is also known as Tony, police added.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time and our extensive investigations are continuing as we remain focused on bringing them some closure."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk