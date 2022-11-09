Digbeth roadworks: Firms fear survival in 'perfect storm'
Independent traders in Digbeth said ongoing roadworks had contributed to a "perfect storm" which they are struggling to survive.
Roadworks have been in place for about 16 months as part of the delayed Eastside Metro tramline project.
Ethan Webb, who has blamed the work for the closure of his cafe, bar and barber shop, Stag, said: "It is just strangling everything in Digbeth."
The Midland Metro Alliance said the work would "transform" the area.
The graffiti-laden, industrial streets of Digbeth have become a magnet for the city's independent shops, bars and artists.
But the roadworks, which came on the back of multiple lockdowns and the escalating cost of living crisis, have proved catastrophic for some.
Last week, independent wine merchants Wine Freedom told followers on Instagram it would be closing its bar at the end of the month, blaming the roadworks for "atrocious" access.
"The odds stacked against us: lack of access, obstructive construction, combined with rising costs and an unpredictable economic future has made it a prudent decision to call it a day," they said.
"Our pockets are not deep enough to see the operation through to realise its full potential."
Mr Webb, 28, has remained in the area despite closing Stag, opening barbers Kutta in smaller premises in the Custard Factory with his business partner.
He said they still "had faith in the area and what we bring" but believed roadworks along the high street had "accelerated" the impact of tough trading conditions.
Trade was further hit by last year's introduction of the Clean Air Zone (CAZ) charges for some vehicles and the loss of free parking in the area, Mr Webb said.
"Then they've introduced the roadworks to put the tram in," he said. "The end game will be good for the area [but] we were under the impression it would be ready for the Commonwealth Games."
Russell George, licensee of both Digbeth's Mockingbird Cinema and Sobremesa bar, said the area had become "unaffordable" for small businesses.
The cinema's turnover had gone down about 60% in the past 12 months and costs "up maybe 50%", Mr George said.
"Digbeth used to shine but it isn't at the moment," he said.
The Midland Metro Alliance said it recognised it was a difficult time for firms in the current economic climate and that the work "can cause additional disruption to nearby businesses".
However, it said it had helped promote businesses along Digbeth High Street throughout, via social media and advertising.
In addition, the West Midlands Combined Authority could offer financial help to those adversely affected while the tramway works were under way, it added.
"The Birmingham Eastside Metro extension will help transform and support the regeneration of Digbeth by improving connectivity and maximising the links with HS2, making it easier for people to visit for work, leisure or study as well as connecting residents to other parts of the region," it said.
Work was progressing, it added, including the opening of the outbound lane of the new carriageway and the entire pedestrian pavement along the high street last weekend.
