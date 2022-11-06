Ed Davey: Avanti has been a disgrace, says Lib Dem leader
The performance of rail company Avanti West Coast "has been a disgrace", the leader of the Liberal Democrats said as he urged the government to tackle poor public transport.
Ed Davey told Politics Midlands the delays and cancellations were harming both people's lives and the economy.
Steve Montgomery, managing director of First Rail, has apologised to customers and promised things will improve.
A backlog of driver training during the pandemic was to blame, he said.
Passengers have been enduring a prolonged period of disruption on the rail network, with Avanti slashing its timetables in August, with trains between London and Manchester the worst affected.
"The performance of Avanti has been a disgrace, and frankly, people have acted far too slowly. They've just not delivered for people," Mr Davey said.
"It's not just damaging the lives of people because they have these appalling delays, cancellations and poor journeys. It's hampering the economy."
Mr Montgomery told the BBC this week Avanti had "more than enough drivers", but needed to catch up on their training after the pandemic. It takes 12 to 18 months for a driver to qualify.
Avanti said drivers suddenly stopped volunteering for overtime in the summer, prompting it to cut its timetable to reduce cancellations.
At the time, the drivers' union Aslef denied accusations of unofficial strike action but admitted there had been a loss of goodwill.
Avanti has promised a full timetable in December that does not rely on rest day working.
Last month, the Department for Transport warned that Avanti West Coast needed to "drastically improve services" after its contract to run the London to Glasgow route was extended by just six months.
It will continue to run services until next April.
