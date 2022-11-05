Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
- Published
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre.
Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT.
Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with efforts to contain the fire expected to last all day, WMFS said.
The fire service confirmed there had been no reported injuries.
It urged people in the Bordesley Green and Saltley areas to keep their doors and windows closed and for people to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said "good progress" was being made in an update shortly after 10:00, adding crews were working to prevent the fire spreading to nearby fences.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk