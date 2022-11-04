Family pays tribute to man killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
- Published
The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash have said they are "heartbroken and devastated".
Philip Dale died at the scene near the junction of Heybarnes Road and Farmer Road in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, just after 23:00 GMT on 1 November.
West Midlands Police said the driver of what was thought to be a white hatchback hit the 45-year-old before driving off.
The force continues to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
"Your family and many, many friends will miss you beyond all measure," Mr Dale's family said in tribute issued by the force.
Det Sg Paul Hughes said: "I would ask anyone who was in the area of Heybarnes Road and the A45 that evening to think if they remember a white hatchback car which may have been travelling quickly or may have had damage to it.
"I would also appeal [directly] to the driver to do the right thing. Now is the time to come forward and explain to us exactly what happened."
