Birmingham choir raising aspirations of black and Asian children
- Published
A Birmingham church has started what it believes is one of the first choirs made up entirely of children from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.
St Mary's Church in Handsworth offered 22 local school pupils free singing lessons and other classes.
A Government survey in 2019 found just one in 10 black children from Caribbean backgrounds took part in music as an extra curricular activity.
The church said it wants to break down barriers to classical music.
Around twice the number of children from white backgrounds took part in music as an extra curricular activity and Khadeem Duncan-Banerjee, the director of mat the church, said: "The gift of music, should not be a barrier to anybody regardless of race, background, age or gender."
He said: "Cathedral choirs, church choirs, choral societies across the region, across the country, they are predominantly white middle-class."
Mr Duncan-Banerjee added: "The colour of your skin shouldn't be a barrier to raising your social mobility, raising your aspirations, and classical music is a great way to do that."
The children from the from St Mary's Church of England Primary Academy in Handsworth in the choir are also being given free singing lessons, and are working towards a Grade 1 singing qualification through the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM).
Alongside the chorister programme, the church has also delivered music workshops and recitals for around 300 children, and set up a community choir.
Mr Duncan-Banerjee, who arrived at the church eight months ago, said he wanted to one day have a "cathedral-standard choir".
He said: "Black and minority ethnic children are less likely to be involved in classical music, but they can be successful, all they need is an opportunity, and for someone to recognise their potential."
'One choice can just change everything'
Grace, 10, successfully auditioned for the choir. She said: "Music is important to me because it just calms me down and it's very close to my heart."
Cherubim, nine, added: "I like the social parts of it. It makes me feel quite emotional and great inside."
Joshua, 10, said he can't believe he was selected: "I'm so happy and amazed, from just being a year four boy, and now I'm in the choir. One choice can just change everything."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk