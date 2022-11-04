Sparkhill mosque vandalised with bricks during prayer
Bricks and stones were thrown through a mosque's windows during morning prayer.
Worshippers at Paigham-E-Islam Trust in Sparkhill, Birmingham, were left terrified after the attack at about 06:45 GMT on Friday, Mohammed Suleman said.
West Midlands Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
The force added that several other buildings the Stratford Road area were vandalised during the same morning.
"The motive behind the attacks is yet to be established, but we're currently questioning the man in his 40s who remains in custody and is undergoing a mental health assessment," a spokesman said.
Mr Suleman said he was "very shocked as we have a really good community relationship with Sparkhill".
The police spokesman said more officers had been dispatched to the area.
"We understand the worry and anger this may cause," they added.
"Local officers are carrying out reassurance patrols and engaging with local community leaders."
