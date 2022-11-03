Sekou Doucoure murder: Police appeal to trace Ishmael Farquharson

Sekou DoucoureFamily
Sekou Doucoure was stabbed in Nursery Road, Birmingham

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenage boy in Birmingham have named a man they want to trace.

West Midlands Police said it wants to question 33-year-old Ishmael Farquharson in connection with the killing.

Sekou Doucoure, 16, was found with stab wounds in Nursery Road on 12 July but died at the scene.

Eighteen-year-old Pierre Thomas and a 16-year-old boy have appeared in court charged with his murder.

Police handout
Ishmael Farquharson has been named as someone detectives want to question

