Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas market set to welcome millions
Millions of visitors are expected to visit Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas market, which has returned to the city for its 22nd year.
The annual festive celebration of bratwurst and gluhwein is the largest of its kind in the UK.
Wooden stalls selling food, traditional toys and gifts have been set up on Victoria Square and New Street.
Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, told BBC WM he might "pop down for a stein".
It's an annual tradition here in Birmingham, it's a partnership with our twin city of Frankfurt," he said.
"It's enormously well received and I anticipate we'll again have millions of visitors this year."
A big wheel and ice rink also open to the public on Thursday in the city's Centenary Square.
The market will be open daily from 10:00-21:00 GMT until 23 December, with the Centenary Square attractions running until 8 January.
