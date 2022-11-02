Birmingham City Council backs independent inquiry into exempt housing
- Published
An independent inquiry is to be held into the growth of exempt housing in Birmingham.
A meeting of the city council heard some landlords had taken advantage of regulatory loopholes to run poor quality supported accommodation.
Vulnerable tenants have been failed with providers profiting from housing benefit payments, councillors were told.
The motion was raised by councillor Sharon Thompson.
A previous report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) parliamentary committee found the system in England to be a "complete mess", with some residents facing exploitation from landlords.
The aim of the investigation is to strengthen the case for nationwide legislative reform, the council said at the meeting on Tuesday.
Exempt or supported accommodation is aimed at some of the most vulnerable members of society, providing a room and wraparound support for people from a wide range of backgrounds, including those recovering from drug and alcohol abuse, recent prison leavers, and those escaping domestic abuse and modern slavery.
However, some landlords have been able to claim more than £200 a week through benefits while facing very little scrutiny.
Over the past three years, more than 22,000 exempt accommodation rooms have become available in Birmingham - only 9% of which are commissioned by the council.
About £3.19m has been awarded to the local authority from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to improve the city's supported exempt housing sector until 2025.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk