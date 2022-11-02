Pedestrian dies in Birmingham hit-and-run
A man was killed when he was struck by a car driver in a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham.
The incident happened near the junction of Heybarnes Road and Farmer Road, Bordesley Green, just after 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police says the driver of what is thought to be a white hatchback hit the man before driving off.
Det Sg Paul Hughes said: "I'd ask the driver to do the right thing and come forward."
"A man has tragically lost his life and we're in the process of establishing exactly what happened," he added.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had arrived at the scene at 23:06 to find police officers performing CPR on a male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, who had been in a critical condition.
"Ambulance crews quickly took over resuscitation efforts on scene but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased a short time later," a spokesperson said.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
