Man charged with murder after fatal assault in Wolverhampton
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after another man was fatally attacked in Wolverhampton.
Anakh Singh, 59, was found seriously injured in Nine Elms Lane, Park Village just after 10:45 GMT on 30 October and died at the scene.
The post-mortem examination results were inconclusive, police have said.
Tomasz Margol, 35, appeared before the city's magistrates courts on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police continues to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
