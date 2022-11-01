Wolverhampton: Former eye infirmary to be transformed into new homes
A derelict former eye infirmary is set to become luxury apartments in a £30m transformation project.
The Grade-II listed building on Compton Road, Wolverhampton, which opened in 1888, was closed when services moved to New Cross Hospital in 2007.
As well as 75 apartments, plans submitted by BZ Property Holdings also include a new special educational needs school and eating disorder clinic.
Full planning permission has been approved for the project.
Situated in the Chapel Ash area of the city, the site houses three locally listed buildings but has remained abandoned since 2007,
The school included in the proposals is expected to support about 60 to 100 children aged five to 16, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
"We are all really proud that we can play a part in creating a brighter future for the city of Wolverhampton," said BZ managing director, Zed Ahmed.
Conservative councillor Sohail Khan of Tettenhall Regis added: "The eye infirmary has been an eyesore for residents and a blight on our city for far too long. I welcome these plans and look forward to seeing them come into fruition."
