Birmingham New Street Station suspicious package turns out to be cannabis grinder
Hundreds of people were evacuated from Birmingham New Street Station after a security alert that turned out to be caused by a cannabis grinder.
All services in and out of the station were suspended after reports of a suspicious package at about 15:00 GMT.
Experts discovered the item, found on a platform, was actually a cannabis grinder in the shape of a grenade.
Commuters were allowed back in at about 16:40, but disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.
"The item has now been assessed by specialist officers and is no longer being treated as suspicious," British Transport Police said.
Birmingham New Street is the busiest station outside of London and the security alert saw commuters turned away, while others were left stuck on trains outside the station.
Posting on social media, one passenger wrote: "Birmingham New Street evacuation, been told to get as far away from building as possible. Undercover police vehicles and ambulances at the scene".
Another passenger said police officers at the main entrance had been shouting at people to move away immediately and to "get back onto New Street now".
Others said they were stuck on trains outside it.
Currently something ongoing at Birmingham New St Station...— ⚘Phil; Hearts on my Sleeve.🌹☘️🌻 (@A_Guy_on_Here) October 31, 2022
Station cleared, nearby roads cleared, police moving pedestrians back up onto New St.
Scene as 15:30@BBCNews @SkyNewsBreak pic.twitter.com/QwGM61ikt0
West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Midlands Police and West Midlands Fire Service were also there working alongside British Transport Police.
National Rail said while lines had reopened, trains may still be "cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 100 minutes as services return to normal".
It added rail replacement bus services had been put on for:
- Coventry and Northampton.
- Redditch and Longbridge via Bromsgrove.
- Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley.
- Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley
- Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury
Avanti West Coast customers may also use their tickets on West Midlands Metro between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton.
