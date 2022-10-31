Wolverhampton murder probe after man dies in fight
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died following a fight in a Wolverhampton street.
Police found the victim, in his 50s, with serious injuries in Nine Elms Lane, Park Village, just after 10:45 GMT on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a 35-year-old man was later arrested.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, from West Midlands Police, said: "This is an awful time for the victim's family and officers are offering them support."
The scene is sealed off for forensic investigations and officers were making house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.
The arrested man remained in police custody on Monday.
