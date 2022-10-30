Seventeen volunteer groups receive Queen's award in Birmingham
- Published
Volunteer groups have received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service at a ceremony in Birmingham.
Seventeen organisations from across the West Midlands attended a presentation at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Sunday.
They comprised six from Birmingham, three each from Wolverhampton and Sandwell, two each from Coventry and Dudley and one from Solihull.
The awards were announced on the anniversary of the Queen's Coronation on 2 June.
The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, John Crabtree, said: "These 17 organisations are all run by volunteers that are dedicated in their support and generous in giving their time to make the communities they serve a much more enriched place to be."
One recipient, The Buddy Bag Foundation, has delivered bags containing essential items to more than 39,000 children in nearly 400 women's refuges in Britain since its formation in 2014.
The bags, made up by volunteers, contain items including toiletries, pyjamas and comfort items, like a book and a teddy bear.
Founder Karen Williams said: "I am absolutely so proud and delighted to have worked with over 4,000 volunteers that have helped support The Buddy Bag Foundation by packing our bags of love.
"[They] make a real difference to children when they arrive in emergency accommodation."
Another recipient, Let's Feed Brum, has volunteers walking Birmingham city centre to identify those in need and offering food, clothing and support for the homeless.
It hosts two weekly breakfasts at Birmingham Cathedral and a chatline that is open every day.
Founder Tara Tomes said: "For the volunteers, for everybody that we help, for everyone that we help connect, we are genuinely providing a service on the street that makes people just a little bit happier every day, that gives them the food and drink they need."
