Celebration event to mark 200th birthday of Smethwick glassworks
A celebration will be held on Saturday to mark 200 years since a famous glassworks opened.
At its peak the Chance Brothers factory in Smethwick, West Midlands, employed 3,500 people, before closing in 1981.
The glassworks was once famous for supplying all the glass for the Crystal Palace and specialist lenses to 2,000 lighthouses across the world.
The buildings have remained shut since then. A heritage trust has been working to put the site back into use.
It said the celebrations would raise the profile of the history of the area and highlight the need for redevelopment.
The event, due to be held at West Smethwick Park on Saturday, will include activities for children, heritage and art displays, dance performances and an Antiques Roadshow where experts will examine visitors' Chance memorabilia.
The Chance Heritage Trust said it wanted to show "how the Black Country town has played such a prominent role in British engineering and technology".
The trust's chair, Mark Davies, said the derelict state of the land was "a waste of one of the West Midlands' most historical sites" and his group has suggested it should be used for a new urban village.
"The dream is to create a modern-day urban village that can drive jobs, drive investment and become a tourist destination that we can all be proud of," he said.
