Former exempt housing resident sceptical about report impact
- Published
A woman who was a resident in supported housing known as "exempt accommodation" is worried nothing will improve, despite a critical report by MPs.
Lauren Halligan lived in three of the properties in Birmingham and said she was "really happy that they've highlighted some of the issues".
But, she said after three years in the system her faith was "completely gone".
The inquiry revealed many residents were living in squalor, and facing sexual abuse and a lack of support.
Exempt or supported accommodation is aimed at some of the most vulnerable members of society, providing a room and wraparound support for people from a wide range of backgrounds, including those recovering from drug and alcohol abuse, recent prison leavers, and those escaping domestic abuse and modern slavery.
While there are good providers, the report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) committee found the system in England to be a "complete mess", with some residents facing exploitation from landlords.
'Absolutely Petrifying'
Ms Halligan said she moved from one of the homes to the next because she was afraid for her life, and described being the only woman living in a house full of drug-users and ex-offenders.
She said it was "absolutely petrifying" and received limited support while she was a resident.
Speaking about the findings of the report, she said she accepted change could take time, but that she had been given "false promises" in the past.
She said the report also barely touched on half the issues with the system which she had experienced.
There are thought to be some 600,000 people in supported accommodation in the UK at any time.
MPs on the LUHC committee visited Birmingham to speak to residents as part of their inquiry.
The city council and local MPs including Preet Kaur Gill and Shabana Mahmood have been at the forefront of lobbying government for new measures.
While being able to claim more than £200 a week through benefits, landlords are exempt from local licensing regulations, leaving local authorities unable to police them.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said unscrupulous landlords were trying to "profit at the expense of vulnerable people and we are bringing forward a package of measures to stop them in their tracks".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk