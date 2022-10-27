Adama Traore races boys in Wombourne car park
- Published
A video of Wolverhampton Wanderers footballer Adama Traore racing two boys in a car park has been viewed a million times.
Charlie, 12, rushed with his cousins Richie and Charlie to see the player at Sainsbury's, Wombourne after spotting a friend's post on social media.
The winger posed for a photo, then challenged Charlie's cousins to a sprint.
The youngster's video of the race was tweeted by his father Darryl.
"As soon as I saw that picture on my mate's story we sprinted down there in two minutes," said Charlie. "They all froze and then we started running."
When my lad & his cousins challenge Adama to a race !! What a down to earth top man !🟧⬛️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Fi0QfHa0F9— Darryl smith (@charliebeau1) October 26, 2022
Richie, 13, a Villa fan, said it was Traore's idea to start the race.
"He finally came out, he spoke to us, we asked for a photo, we got one and then he said, 'who do you think's faster than me?' and we lined up," he said.
Brother Charlie, 11, admitted that the race was over quickly: "He's a big, strong, fast guy. We all respect him for being so polite and taking the time out to speak to us... thanks Adama."
Lifelong Wolves fan Charlie's father said he had told the boys to get a quick photo and then come home.
"He's a role model," he said.
"You see the faces of the girls and boys when they see him, especially in the streets or the local supermarket. They're so happy and amazed.
"Adama actually talks to the fans and I don't think all players do that. It's a great connection between the players and the fans."
As chairman of grassroots side Wombourne Allstars, Darryl joked he would now be inviting the winger to training to "work on his technique".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk