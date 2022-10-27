Jamie Benbow: Man charged with conspiring to murder stab victim
- Published
A man has been charged with conspiring to murder a 29-year-old who was stabbed to death at his home.
Jamie Benbow died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, on Friday.
West Midlands Police has since charged Calvin Mcleod in connection with the death. The 37-year-old is due to appear before magistrates later.
Two other men, aged 18 and 20, who were arrested on suspicion of Mr Benbow's murder, have been released on bail.
Mr Benbow was remembered by his family as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and most importantly dad".
A tribute continued: "We can't imagine life without you. Our hearts are broken."
Mr Mcleod, of Wheatley Avenue in Oldbury, is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
