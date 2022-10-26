Immensa: Review into Wolverhampton Covid lab errors passes year mark
The government is still investigating a year after a Covid testing lab sent out thousands of incorrect test results.
Immensa in Wolverhampton was paid more than £100m to carry out Covid testing for the NHS during the pandemic.
Over five weeks in 2021 the firm sent out about 43,000 false negative results, leaving people believing they were clear of the virus when in fact they were infected.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said investigations were "ongoing".
Independent analysis shows a rise in hospitalisations in the areas affected, particularly in the south west. The BBC has also linked one death to an incorrect test result issued by Immensa.
"We suspended testing at the Immensa Wolverhampton laboratory following an ongoing investigation into positive [rapid lateral flow] results subsequently testing negative on PCR," Dr Will Welfare, from the UKHSA said.
"Those affected were contacted as soon as possible."
The BBC understands a preliminary report into what went wrong was completed before last Christmas, but remains unpublished.
Shadow minister for public health, Andrew Gwynne, called for the HSA to publish its report as far back as April.
One of the first people to notice there was a problem with Immensa's testing, James Beecher of the Stroud Coronavirus Group, said he was frustrated at the lack of any progress on the report. He also claimed the UKHSA had not replied to questions he and his group had raised.
The existing phone number for Immensa's London HQ no longer works and the firm has also still not filed any accounts at Companies House.
Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that Immensa was one of 50 companies selected for a VIP, fast-tracked lane for testing services by the government. A similar scheme was used to select companies to provide personal protective equipment during the pandemic.
It is unclear what investigation was done into Immensa, which was newly formed as a company at the time, about their suitability for this work and it remains unknown who put them forward for special consideration for a testing contract.
Mr Beecher said he feels this was "an obvious and big scandal that's lead to nothing" adding: "It's a terrible indictment of what companies can get away with".
"We will provide an update in due course," Dr Welfare said. "We cannot comment on any information that could form part of these investigations before they are complete."