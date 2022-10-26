Elizabeth Soffe wins Pride of Britain award for fundraising
- Published
A schoolgirl who raised thousands for the hospital that helped saved her life has won a Pride of Britain award.
Elizabeth Soffe, eight, won the Child of Courage award for her charity run that raised £202,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital.
When Elizabeth was six months old, her cot was set alight by a faulty air conditioner. She suffered burns to 70% of her body.
Her dad Liam Soffe said the award was a "celebration of her approach to life".
"She has a lot to complain about but never does," he added.
"It's amazing for Elizabeth to have won this award. We don't see it just as rewarding her incredible fundraising but also as a celebration of her approach to life; enthusiastic, determined and always with kindness."
The winner was joined by the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing, who presented her award.
The Pride of Britain Awards will be shown on ITV on Thursday at 20:00 BST.