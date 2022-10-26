Police force plans big expansion of electric vehicle fleet
West Midlands Police plans to buy another 68 electric vehicles.
The force started using them in 2013 and already has more than 40, along with 50 charging points, which are due to be upgraded.
It said the technology powering the vehicles has improved since it started using them, making them better suited to its needs.
The new vehicles will be a mix of cars and vans, including some unmarked police vehicles.
Gary Mallett, the force fleet manager, said: "Working with vehicle manufacturers we are confident that the new vehicles will suit our own demands in the future, which will not only be better for the environment but will reduce our overall maintenance costs for the fleet."
The force said it will initially buy one marked car and 33 unmarked cars and four unmarked vans, but will add to that by the end of 2022, bringing in another 16 marked cars, nine unmarked cars and five unmarked vans.
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said: "It is vital that we look closely at our energy consumption and buying electric vehicles is a vital step in the right direction."
