Aston Villa: Praise for Ings's autism headset gesture
- Published
An Aston Villa player is being praised for raising awareness of autism by wearing ear protection alongside a matchday mascot in the same gear.
Striker Danny Ings walked on to the Villa Park pitch on Sunday hand in hand with nine-year-old Riley Regan.
Riley has autism and ADHD and relies on the headset to cope with loud noises, including cheering crowds.
Images of the pair have since generated rafts of supportive comments on social media.
Comedian Paddy McGuinness - who has three children with autism - was among those to offer praise.
A very good morning to you all, especially Riley Regan, @IngsDanny and the mighty @AVFCOfficial Wonderful gesture. #autismawareness #autismunderstanding #avfc #monday pic.twitter.com/Bux8Dg7vtJ— Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) October 24, 2022
Riley's mum Becky Regan said: "It was amazing - we asked whether one of the players could wear the headphones so Riley didn't feel left out."
She added the moment he appeared on the pitch "was so emotional", and told BBC Radio WM she was pleased it had since been shared worldwide.
She said: "It is about making everyone aware that there are children with additional needs, they don't need to be mocked or laughed at, they just need to be accepted into society."
Villa beat Brentford 4-0, with Ings scoring twice.
"I feel I gave Danny his luck," said Riley who was diagnosed at five years of age.
Other supportive comments from Twitter users included this parent's message: "Thank you - as a parent to an autistic child with sensory issues, you normalising an adjustment like this does so much to help build an easier world for her."
Another user added: "What a great gesture this is by Danny as the noise is one thing for Riley but being the only one wearing headphones could [have] caused him anxiety too. Proud to have you at our club."
A further message read: "My son has autism and struggles with loud noises - this is just brilliant to see from Ings and hopefully shows other kids like Riley, or with any other disability, that they're just as welcome and wanted at football matches as anyone else."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk