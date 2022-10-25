House fire forces residents from Wolverhampton homes
- Published
Residents have been forced to leave their homes after a fire started in a house in Wolverhampton.
Some 30 firefighters were sent to a two-storey, mid-terraced property in Drummond Street, Whitmore Reans, from about 18:30 BST on Monday.
A number of properties were affected by smoke and several people needed to be found alternative accommodation, the fire service said.
It stated a number of people were led to safety, but no-one was hurt.
Police and ambulance colleagues assisted at the scene and the fire service said its investigators were working to establish how the blaze started.
The road was closed for safety reasons during the incident.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk