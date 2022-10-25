Handsworth Wood: Tributes after Jamie Benbow stabbed at home
- Published
A man who was fatally stabbed at his Birmingham home has been described a "genuine, big-hearted, bubbly lad".
Jamie Benbow, 29, managed to alert a neighbour but could not be saved and died at the scene in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood on Friday night.
Katie Marie, organiser of an online fundraising tribute, said Mr Benbow "would do anything for anyone" and "greet you with the biggest smile".
Three men have been arrested in connection with his death.
Two men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a third, aged 37, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. They remained in police custody.
Ms Marie said Mr Benbow "would introduce himself to anyone and make everyone feel welcome, no matter where he was or who they were".
He was a father to a young boy, and it was clear to all how much they loved each other, she added.
"Those who know our Jay will know how much it would mean to Jay to protect this little boy and support his family on his behalf," she said.
"Jamie loved life, and for someone to take it away from him is heart-breaking."
All money raised would go towards his burial and ensuring his son enjoyed Christmas, she added.
West Midlands Police has said detectives still needed to speak to any witnesses who had not yet come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk