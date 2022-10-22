Birmingham murder inquiry after man stabbed to death in street
A murder investigation has been launched after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Paramedics "battled to save" the victim after he was found injured in Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood, just after 23:00 BST on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
He was confirmed dead at the scene, the force added.
A manhunt has been launched for the killer and a cordon remains in place in the area.
Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries and patrols are being be stepped up.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we are asking anyone with information who hasn't already spoken to us to come forward.
"The victim's family have been informed and we have specialist family liaison officers with them after hearing this devastating news."
