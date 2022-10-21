Birmingham: Man accused of baby murder remanded into custody
- Published
A man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby.
Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from a house on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, on Tuesday morning.
Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road, is also accused of assault and two counts of wounding with intent.
A judge at Birmingham Crown Court remanded Mr Mohammed into custody until a further hearing set for 25 November.
