Last chance to see 'Britain's best garden' in Walsall
A couple whose back garden was once named the best in the country by Alan Titchmarsh are opening it up to the public for one last time.
Tony and Marie Newton have been letting people visit their garden in Walsall for over 20 years as part of the National Garden Scheme.
But after raising £52,500 for charity in the process, they have decided this weekend's event will be their last.
"It's time to call it a day," said Mrs Newton.
The retired couple held their first open weekend in 2000 and have since attracted visitors from 41 different countries around the world.
Mrs Newton said: "We get coachloads of Chinese tourists. People go to the Chelsea Flower Show and then come to us. One couple from Iceland plan their trip around our open days.
"Two people knocked on our door once. It was a lady from Romania and her daughter. They had walked for two-and-a-half hours to get here and see the garden."
Perhaps the ultimate accolade came in 2015 when Tony and Marie's garden, which they named Four Seasons, appeared on Gardener's World with presenter Alan Titchmarsh describing it as the best back garden in Britain.
"It looks great all year round," said Mrs Newton. "It's like an orchestra - different areas peak at different times."
Forty years after they started building the garden, the couple, now in their 70s, have withdrawn from the National Garden Scheme so they can spend more time with their children and grandchildren.
But they have no intention of hanging up their trowels.
Mrs Newton said: "Neither of us have any horticultural training and it's been very much trial and error but it just shows what can be achieved."
The Four Seasons Garden is open on Saturday and Sunday.
