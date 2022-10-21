West Bromwich attack: PCs who halted knifemen win Pride of Britain award
- Published
Two police officers who were wounded in a "terrifying" knife attack have won a Pride of Britain Award.
PCs Leon Mittoo and James Willetts were stabbed after approaching two men at New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich in July last year.
Douglas Marshall of the Crown Prosecution Service said their actions had saved others from serious harm.
"I thought I was going to die. I just did everything I could. It was a fight for survival," PC Mittoo recalled.
The officers were attacked after trying to question brothers Parminder and Maninder Hunjan, who had been spotted carrying large backpacks and wearing gloves on the sunny day.
One of the men produced a large knife and lunged at the officers.
PC Willetts said: "He ran towards me screaming, brandishing something and swinging around erratically."
The brothers were found in possession of rucksacks containing a "significant stash" of weapons, including a machete, an imitation gun, balaclavas and large quantities of cash, the trial heard.
While their intentions were never explained, it is thought the officers' bravery stopped a potential tragedy.
"The officers unhesitatingly put themselves in harm's way and through their brave actions the pair were disarmed. Given the arsenal of weapons the brothers were carrying, the potential outcome could have been much worse," Mr Marshall said.
Parminder Hunjan, aged 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, were found guilty of wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
In May they were sentenced to10 years and eight years in prison respectively.
The officers will be presented with this year's This Morning Emergency Services award on the show which will be broadcast on ITV on 27 October at 20:00 BST.
