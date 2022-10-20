Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after he was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham.
Mohammed Ibrahim died in hospital a short while after being found at a property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road had been charged with murder, assault and two counts of wounding with intent.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
Two women who were injured in the attack have since been discharged from hospital, police said.
Mohammed was remembered by his family as "a beautiful flower in our lives" in a tribute issued through police.
"It broke our hearts to lose you," they said. "You did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home."
A cordon remains in place around the property on Dovey Road while forensic investigations continue.
The West Midlands force said patrols would continue in the area and thanked the local community "for their care and assistance in this deeply upsetting investigation".
