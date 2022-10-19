Police investigate reports woman assaulted boy outside Aston school
Police are investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a woman outside a school.
The boy's parents reported the alleged assault, which happened in Aston, Birmingham, on 13 October, West Midlands Police said.
The force said it was working with the school and would also be interviewing an off-duty police officer.
Detectives warned against sharing video clips of the alleged assault which have been circulating on social media.
"The victim is a child and [the footage] also forms part of the on-going investigation," police said.
The incident has been referred to the force's professional standards department and will also be referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
