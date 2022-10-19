Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Minister escalates Solihull Council action
The government is to escalate its intervention at Solihull Council over concerns following the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Education Secretary Kit Malthouse signalled he would send a commissioner to help the authority improve on failings highlighted by his death.
He told an MPs' select committee he was unhappy with progress made by the council's children's services.
They said the action was needed to "ensure no more children come to harm".
The Education Select Committee wrote to Mr Malthouse raising concerns following the deaths of Arthur in Solihull and Star Hobson in Bradford in 2020.
And responding to a letter that questioned the ability of council leaders to lead the necessary change, Mr Malthouse said he was "minded to issue a statutory direction".
This, he said, would mean deploying a commissioner "to instruct [Solihull] as to how to improve the children's social care functions".
Arthur was murdered in June 2020 by his step-mother Emma Tustin, who poisoned, starved and beat him during lockdown. Arthur's father Thomas Hughes was also found culpable for his death.
During the trial, it emerged social workers had visited the boy's home in the months before he died and found no issues, despite relatives raising concerns.
The committee had previously condemned the "inadequate" response from both councils since intervention began.
Mr Malthouse's letter also said Bradford Council's children's services will be taken over by a trust, which they expect to launch in April.
Education Committee chair Robert Halfon MP said: "I welcome the Secretary of State's announcement that he will escalate the government's intervention at Solihull Council, following recommendations this committee made.
"The fact that Bradford Council is effectively being relieved of its management of children's services in the city is also deeply regrettable in the first place, though I don't doubt its necessity.
"The minister's statement that he will take recommendations from the Independent Review of Children's Social Care must not merely be just another review, or a tickbox exercise. Instead, the Department must build on this positive start and ensure that reforms are based on evidence, and work properly to ensure no more children come to harm, as in the horrific cases of Arthur and Star."
Solihull Council has been contacted for comment.
