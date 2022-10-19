Birmingham Commonwealth Games bull moved for repairs and modifications
The mechanical bull that starred in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is undergoing modifications ahead of a return to public display.
The 10m-high sculpture was moved from his original home in Centenary Square last month.
Some spoke out at the time on social media over his "sad and unloved" reappearance on derelict land.
Artem, his creators, said he had now been taken away for "repairs and mods" ahead of a move to a new home
Birmingham City Council has promised the bull will return to public display, but the exact location is yet to be announced.
