Man fatally struck by car in Birmingham named by police
- Published
A man who died after he was hit by a car in Birmingham has been named as Harvey Lendon.
The 60-year-old was struck in Coventry Road, Sheldon, on Saturday evening.
Police said Mr Lendon died at the scene despite the efforts of members of the public and ambulance staff.
West Midlands Police said the driver of the car was helping with the investigation and isssued a fresh appeal for information.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Lendon.
"We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this very sad time.
"I am urging anyone who may have information who hasn't already spoken to us to make contact."
