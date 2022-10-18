Birmingham teen bitten by police dog while detained
A 14-year-old boy has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog.
The teenager was injured while being detained in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at around 21:00 BST on 11 October.
Armed officers and a dog handler were responding to a call from a man who said he was being chased by a group carrying machetes, police said.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Officers were called to Finchley Road at 20:20, police said, and the dog deployed after the group ran off.
"An ambulance was immediately called, but officers drove him to hospital themselves to ensure he got swift medical attention," the spokesperson added.
West Midlands Police confirmed that a combat knife was recovered from the scene.
The 14 year old, who was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, remains on bail as inquiries continue.
Three other 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of the same offence and have been released on bail pending further inquiries, said police.
An IOPC spokesperson confirmed it had received a referral from West Midlands Police relating to injuries alleged to have been suffered by the boy during the incident.
"We will be carrying out an assessment to determine what further action may be required from us," the spokesperson added.
