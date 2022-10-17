Wire damage between Birmingham and Coventry leads to train disruption

An Avanti train
Avanti West Coast passengers were warned the disruption could last into Monday afternoon

Train passengers have been warned of disruption after overhead wires were damaged.

Lines between Birmingham International and Coventry were blocked at about 06:15 BST, National Rail Enquiries said.

Operators Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and London Northwestern all reported disruption on routes between London Euston and Manchester.

The route reopened just after 08:00 BST, London Northwestern said.

However passengers could still see disruption including cancellations until at least 15:00 BST, National Rail Enquiries added.

