Pedestrian hit by car in Sheldon dies
A man died when he was hit by a car in Birmingham.
The 60-year-old pedestrian was struck on Coventry Road in Sheldon at about 20:30 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
Paramedics and members of the public helped treat the man but he was confirmed dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle is helping police with their inquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
