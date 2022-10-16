Two stabbed in Handsworth restaurant disorder
Two people have been stabbed and several others injured after disorder erupted at a Birmingham restaurant.
The trouble flared at a restaurant on Soho Road in Handsworth at about 23:00 BST on Friday.
A number of people were hurt, with some requiring hospital treatment. The two people who were stabbed did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has since been released pending further enquiries.
A car linked to the incident was found shortly afterwards in Wolverhampton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police.
