Two men charged with murder over death of Ali Salih Abdalaah
Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in the hallway of a block of flats.
Ali Salih Abdalaah, 36, suffered serious injuries at the property in Guild Close, Ladywood, in Birmingham, last Saturday.
Hamir Hamad,22, and Dale Berry-Parkes, 29, both from Birmingham, are due before city magistrates on Saturday, also charged with theft of a vehicle.
A 41-year-old woman arrested earlier this week has been released on bail.
Mr Abdalaah's family have paid tribute to him describing him as "a very humble man with a smile on his face all the time".
