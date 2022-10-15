Two men charged with murder over death of Ali Salih Abdalaah

Ali Salih AbdalaahFamily handout
Ali Salih Abdalaah was found with serious injuries last Saturday, police said

Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in the hallway of a block of flats.

Ali Salih Abdalaah, 36, suffered serious injuries at the property in Guild Close, Ladywood, in Birmingham, last Saturday.

Hamir Hamad,22, and Dale Berry-Parkes, 29, both from Birmingham, are due before city magistrates on Saturday, also charged with theft of a vehicle.

A 41-year-old woman arrested earlier this week has been released on bail.

Mr Abdalaah's family have paid tribute to him describing him as "a very humble man with a smile on his face all the time".

