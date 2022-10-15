Oldbury crash: Bus driver dies after falling ill at the wheel

There were no passengers on board at the time and no one else was injured, West Midlands Police said

A bus driver has died after suffering a "medical episode" at the wheel and hitting a wall outside a house, police said.

The bus was travelling on Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury in the West Midlands on Saturday morning when the driver became unwell.

It collided with a wall at the junction of Titford Road at about 07:40 BST.

West Midlands Police said there were no passengers on board at the time - and no one else was injured.

Road closures are in place which will be lifted in due course, a spokesman said.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said the collision was causing minor disruption and the number 126 service was being diverted.

