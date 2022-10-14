M42 in Birmingham to close at weekend for bridge work
The M42 will close at the weekend so bridges can be installed to tackle congestion near Birmingham Airport.
The motorway will be shut in both directions between junctions five for Solihull and six for Birmingham Airport from midnight on Saturday until 05:00 BST on Monday.
Two bridges weighing a total of 2,050 tonnes will be over the M42 in Solihull.
The £282m improvements aim to make journeys smoother on and off the A45.
The M42 junction four northbound entry slip road will also be closed over the same time period.
National Highways said the work was meant to be completed the weekend of 8 October, but said due to unforeseen circumstances had to be postponed.
It added that putting both bridges into place during one weekend closure rather than two meant less disruption for motorists.
