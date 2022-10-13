Birmingham drivers warned over M6 safety work closures
Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for journeys on the M6 near Birmingham due to safety work closing part of the motorway.
From Thursday evening the northbound carriageway will shut overnight between junctions four at Coleshill and five for Castle Bromwich.
The northbound entry slip road at Coleshill will also be shut.
National Highways said it was replacing the steel central reservation with a concrete barrier.
The work will also affect access to the M42 northbound to M6 northbound slip road and the M42 southbound to M6 northbound link road.
Safety work is also being carried out on the motorway's verge, with lane closures needed at various times including overnight next week.
From Monday until Wednesday, the southbound carriageway will be closed between junctions six and four as well as the entry slip road at junction five.
The M6 junction six southbound link road from A38 Salford Circus roundabout will also be shut along with junction six link road southbound from A38 (M) Aston Expressway.
All closures will take place between 21:00 and 06:00 BST with the exception of Tuesday when the closure will begin at 23:00 BST, National Highways says.
