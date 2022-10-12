Birmingham Prince's Trust event celebrates black businesses
A business market aimed at celebrating black-owned companies has been held by the Prince's Trust in Birmingham.
To mark Black Pound Day, small businesses from across the region flocked to city for the event.
Stalls were stocked with an array of items including beauty products, naturally-produced foods and greeting cards featuring a black Father Christmas.
It took place at the charity's centre in Digbeth on Wednesday.
"They [the stallholders] bring unique aspects to their businesses from their culture, backgrounds, family histories and that's something to be celebrated," Prince's Trust service delivery manager Leadh Woolley said.
The trust's Black Pound Day market was set up to highlight the importance of small companies emerging from black communities across the UK.
Graphic designer Nyomi Smith started her own stationary business with the help of the Prince's Trust after noticing a lack of representation in Christmas cards and gift wrapping.
"We don't see a lot of black cards in the mainstream, my idea came from that, to see this as a normality and be able to buy something that you can connect with," the Sanaa Gift Shop owner said.
Using organic oils sourced from the northern region of Ghana, Adwoa Akoto set up Dwira, a beauty and wellness business based on a recipe passed down from her grandma.
After experiencing an influx of customers during the pandemic and she said the Prince's Trust helped her to develop a business plan and provided mentorship.
Aisha Jabd said one-to-one mentoring and workshops helped her naturally-sourced still drinks company, Carisips, to flourish.
Her healthy refreshment company idea sprang from a desire to create healthy foods which cross all cultures, she added.
"It's one thing starting a business, but you need to have things in order to get it to where it needs to be," Ms Jabd said.
